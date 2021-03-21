Pakistan Travel Ban: Pakistan Travel Ban Country Latste Covid-19 Guideline: Pakistan has imposed a total travel ban on 12 countries

Strong points:

Travel ban for people from 12 countries in Pakistan will only be able to enter Pakistan on April 5. People living in these countries will be included in the list of prohibited countries, mainly from the African continent, Brazil including Islamabad.

Pakistan has banned travel for citizens of 12 countries around the world suffering from infection with the Corona virus. Pakistani citizens living in these countries and residents of this country cannot enter Pakistan during the following month. The banned countries include 12 countries including South Africa, Rwanda and Tanzania. Please say that a few days ago a South African strain of corona virus was also found in Pakistan.

Pak is afraid of the new strain of Corona

Following the emergence of the Corona virus in Pakistan, South Africa and Brazil, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified a new list of countries in which nations are divided into categories A, B and C, and 12 full category C countries Travel is prohibited. These travel restrictions will apply to these 12 countries from March 23 to April 5.

Pakistan has imposed a ban on these countries

Pakistan placed Botswana, Brazil, Colombia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia in category C. People living in these countries will not be able to visit Pakistan for a month. The CAA said this temporary measure was taken to stop the spread of Kovid-19 in Pakistan. The CAA updated its Category C and upgraded the UK from Category C to Category B.

These countries of the world are included in category A

Pakistan said international travelers from Class A countries are not required to carry five Kovid-19s before coming to Pakistan. Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago and Vietnam are classified in Category A category. The notification indicates that countries that are not in categories A and C have been classified in category B.

3,667 new cases in Pakistan in 24 hours

In Pakistan, 3,667 new cases of Kovid-19 infection were reported on Sunday, after which the total number of cases in the country exceeded 6.26 lakhs. Meanwhile, the National Health Service Ministry said 44 people have died from infection in the past day, after which the death toll has risen to 13,843. So far, more than 5.81 lakh people have been free from infection in the country while the condition of 2,900 patients is critical.

Imran Khan and his wife are also positive for Corona

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were found infected with Kovid-19 on Saturday. Two days earlier, he had administered an anti-Kovid vaccine. Imran Khan is still at home and the doctor is monitoring his health. It is said that on the day Imran Khan applied the vaccine against the Corona virus, the symptoms of this epidemic were observed in him. Even after that, instead of remaining isolated, he had the corona vaccine applied. Frightened by the accelerated pace of the Corona virus in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan administered the first dose of Corona vaccine on Thursday.