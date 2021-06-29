Pakistan travel guidelines: Indians return home Who are stranded in Pakistan due to Covid lockdown: Indians return home stranded in Pakistan

Islamabad

More than 450 Indians stranded in Pakistan returned to their homes on Monday. These people were trapped in Pakistan for several months due to the border seal due to the Corona virus. These people entered India through the Wagah-Attari border. Pakistan sealed its borders with India in March 2020 following the outbreak of the virus. But since then, by virtue of special arrangements, consignments of citizens of both countries have occasionally been sent to their countries.

Kashmiri students also among those returning to India

Students from Kashmir were also among the Indians who returned on Monday. These students attend vocational courses in Pakistani educational institutions. The government of Pakistan provides many facilities for Kashmiri students. This is the reason why a large number of students from Kashmir come to Pakistan to study. Pakistani border guards said the process of sending these people to India began at 11 a.m. Monday, and continued throughout the day.

People arrived from all over Pakistan

These people were brought to the Wagah border from different parts of Pakistan under special security arrangements. The Indian High Commission in Pakistan facilitated the repatriation of 405 Indian nationals, 48 ​​NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and eight spouses / relatives of NORI visa holders from Pakistan to India.

What is the NORI visa?

NORI visas are issued to refugees who do not have Indian citizenship but are allowed to stay in the country on long term visas (LTV) issued by Indian authorities. The NORI visa allows long-term visa holders to travel to Pakistan and return within 60 days. Earlier on January 11, 114 Indian nationals had returned to their country from Pakistan.

India frees four Pakistani prisoners

On Monday, India sent four Pakistani prisoners who had served their sentences. Pakistani health officials first performed the corona virus test on these prisoners, after which they were sent to the quarantine center. Just last week, Pakistan banned travelers from 26 countries, including its South Asian neighbors India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, until June 30 for prevent infection with Kovid-19.