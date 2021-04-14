pakistan violence news: TLP ban in Pakistan: this radical party bled police in Pakistan, imran ban imposed after the ban; Pakistani government decision to ban the radical Islamist party

New Delhi

Pakistan decided to ban it under the terrorism law on Wednesday after supporters of a staunch Islamic party clashed with law enforcement officials for the third day in a row. Seven people died and more than 300 police officers were injured in the clashes. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid told reporters that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was banned under rule 11-B of the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said: “I have approved the proposal sent by the government of Punjab to ban the TLP.” Ahmed said at least two police officers have been killed in clashes with protesters over the past two days. Media reported that two protesters also died.

Party supporters gave the Imran Khan government until April 20 to expel the French ambassador for publishing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, but before that, police arrested party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi on Monday, after which the TLP has launched a nationwide protest. The minister also said that all roads had been evacuated and protesters had been evacuated from major crossroads in major cities.

He said law enforcement works in places where protesters are still present. Interestingly, Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf signed an agreement in November last year agreeing to expel the French ambassador. TLP staged a massive protest against the cartoon in November of last year. However, after the ambassador received assurances that he would be deported by February, the matter calmed down and the deal was extended until April 20.

The government had promised to introduce a bill to parliament demanding action against the TLP. The TLP entered the limelight in 2017 when it staged a massive three-week protest at the Faisalabad crossroads, near Islamabad. The TLP lifted the lockdown on the city after the then government ousted the justice minister.

Pakistan last year imposed severe financial sanctions on 88 banned terrorist groups and groups such as Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim in order to remove themselves from the FATF gray list. Also ordered to confiscate all their assets and freeze bank accounts. However, this action taken by the Imran government was seen as a hoax all over the world.