Pakistan Violence News: Violence in Pakistan as police confront Islamists: Fundamentalists in Pakistan created violence, ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan showed images of violence to the world

Pakistan

Furious protests have been taking place in Pakistan for several days to demand the withdrawal of the French ambassador from Pakistan. On Tuesday, the government arrested Saad Rizvi, the leader of an Islamic party. After that there was more violence. In which two protesters and a policeman were killed. This information was given by a senior police official and local media.

Police officer Ghulam Mohammad Dogar said Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Rizvi was arrested on Monday, as a result of which a policeman was killed during nightly clashes with his supporters. He said 10 police officers were also injured in clashes in the town of Shahdara, near Lahore.

The violence in Pakistan’s Punjab province does not bear his name. Also on Wednesday, horrific images of violence came out of the Punjab. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife and political activist Reham Khan also tweeted terrifying photos and videos of the violence in Punjab.

What’s going on

French President Emmanuel Macron in November last year called the depiction of the cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed in class a freedom of expression. The professor who showed the drawing was later assassinated. Macron then supported the teacher. Since then, there has been resentment against France in Pakistan. Since then, the TLP party has demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country. In November itself, an agreement was reached between the Pakistani government and the TLP party, which decided that the issue would be resolved by parliament in three months.

Know what TLP is

The TLP is considered an Islamic fundamentalist party. The TLP gave an ultimatum until April 20 to expel the French ambassador from the country and end all relations with France. The TLP also said that if this did not happen there would be fierce protests, but before that on Tuesday, police arrested TLP leader Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi, after which violence erupted in Pakistan.