pakistan viral video: journalists in pakistan boycott leaders video has gone viral: journalists boycott politicians in pakistan watch viral video

Islamabad

Crude insulting video in front of Pakistani politicians’ cameras is going very viral on social media. In this video, local journalists are seen cursing the leaders over the lethality. Not only that, when these leaders arrived to address the media, journalists took the boycot to the microphone from the front lines. However, it has not yet been confirmed from which region of Pakistan this video is taken and when it was shot.

Journalist arrested by accused mole Jaleel

In the video, a reporter is heard saying that we have been here for almost two hours. The corruption in Jhelum is savage, the looting market is hot. All the government officials are looting here in the name of welfare. But you didn’t give us time and Jaleel did a lot, so we Boycott. All journalists have since removed their respective microphones in front of the leaders.

Photo of gutter opening in Pakistan went viral

A photo went viral in Pakistani media days ago, in which several politicians were seen standing in front of the manhole and praying. It has been claimed that among the people in this photo is the advisor to the Minister of Health of the State of Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid. This photo was told of Dera Ghazi Khan from Punjab. However, the veracity of this image could not be confirmed.