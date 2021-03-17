Pakistani anti-corruption organization reopens money laundering case against Maryam Nawaz: Imran Khan government begins hearing money laundering case against Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan

Strong points:

Imran Khan, who was screwing up Nawaz Sharif’s family, reopened the money laundering case against Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Mariam Nawaz, was summoned to the Lahore office on March 26 for questioning in Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan adopts a strategy of equalization and punishment to break the united strength of the opposition. This is why the Imran government has now resumed the investigation into the money laundering case against Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz. Pakistan’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has subpoenaed Mariam Nawaz on March 26.

On March 26, NAB requested to appear in the money laundering case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Maryam, 47, of money laundering by investing huge sums of money as the main shareholder of the Chaudhary sugar factories. The office said Maryam’s father whitewashed with the help of strangers in 1992-93 when he was prime minister. The NAB ordered Maryam to appear in the office of the bureau in Lahore on March 26 in this case.

Maryam’s father and uncle already sentenced

After Imran Khan became Prime Minister, the NAB tightened the family of nawaz Sharif the most. On July 28, 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, while hearing corruption charges against Sharif, disqualified him for the post of prime minister. In fact, Sharif was accused of money laundering and buying property in London when he was Prime Minister in the 1990s. The case of these assets arose after the Panapa Paper Leaks in 2016, allegedly run by offshore companies owned by Sharif’s children.

Maryam Nawaz banned from leaving Pakistan

The Pakistani government announced last month that it would not renew the passports of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Sharif. The Pakistani government had said that the names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had been on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 20, 2018. Those whose names are in ECL are not issued passports or renewed.

The Imran government also put his uncle in jail

In a money laundering case, the Pakistani court sent Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif’s brother to jail. Shahbaz Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab province from 2008 to 2018. On September 23, Shahzad Akbar, advisor for internal affairs and accountability to Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleged that Shahbaz and his sons Hamza and Salman had proceeded with money laundering through fake accounts. After which, while hearing the case, the court sentenced Shahbaz Sharif.