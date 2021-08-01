Pakistani army against Afghan army: Pakistani army attacks against Afghanistan in Kunar province

Kabul

The Pakistani army once again opened fire on Afghan territory in violation of international law. An Afghan civilian was injured in this shooting. Since then, the Afghan Ministry of Defense has reacted strongly. A few days ago, in the Spin Boldak region, the Pakistani army was seen in Afghan territory across the international border.

Afghan Ministry of Defense issued statement

Pakistan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman tweeted that the Pakistani military fired a D-30 rocket (howitzer cannon *) at Kunar province this afternoon. A civilian was injured in a rocket attack in the Shelton district. He said the attack was a violation of international law and contrary to the principles of good neighborliness. It is believed that due to this attack by the Pakistani army, the tension between the two countries could increase further.

Kunar Province is adjacent to the Swat Valley in Pakistan

Kunar Province in Afghanistan is adjacent to the Swat Valley in Pakistan. These border areas of the two countries are considered strongholds of the Taliban. Until a few years ago, the Pakistani army could not even penetrate the Swat Valley, which is called Pakistan’s paradise. In 2008, the entire Swat Valley was captured by the Taliban. Here, the pressure from fundamentalists had grown so much that Pakistan was forced to accept the demand for the application of Sharia law in this area.

How dangerous is the D-30 howitzer cannon

The D-30 howitzer gun was originally a weapon of the Soviet Union era. It is used by the armies of many countries of the world including India, Pakistan. The Pakistani Army has a total of 80 D-30 Howitzer units, while India has 520. It is also known as the 122mm 2A18 Howitzer. Its range is between 15.4 km and 21 km, which increases and decreases depending on the number of guns fired. This cannon has been used in many regional wars and skirmishes around the world.

Pakistan helps the Taliban

The Afghan government has repeatedly defamed Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban in public forums. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fiercely criticized relations between Pakistan and the Taliban in front of Imran Khan. Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh accused Pakistan of arming the Taliban and sending fighters.