Pakistani Army: Powerful bomb explodes again in agitated Pakistani Baluchistan, five people killed – five people killed in roadside bomb explosion in Pakistan

Quetta

In Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province, five aboard construction workers were killed and five others were seriously injured when a truck struck a roadside bomb. Officials said no one took responsibility for the bombing that took place on Friday evening. The explosion took place 30 km from the town of Sibi in the Tandori region.

Sibi’s deputy commissioner, Syed Zahid Shah, said five workers were killed and five others were injured in the blast. They also include security personnel. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The whole region of Balochistan is occupied by anti-government rebels.

There was also an attack last month

On February 19, four paramilitary personnel were killed in indiscriminate fire by unidentified gunmen at a security checkpoint in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan. The attack took place in the Kahan region of Kohlu district in Balochistan. A soldier was killed and two others injured in a bombing in the western bypass area of ​​Balochistan.

Sources said the gunmen attacked Zaman Khan’s investigative post, resulting in the deaths of four Frontier Corps members. He said a young man was injured in this incident. The other incident occurred in the bypass area where a soldier was killed and two others were injured in a remote bombing. The bomb was placed on a motorcycle.