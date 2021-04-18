pakistani army viral video: pakistan army police viral video against imran khan amid clashes: army police viral video against imran khan government in pakistan

Strong points:

Violent protests against Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan against activist protests against arrest of radical leader

Protests are taking place in Pakistan in support of the fundamentalist organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik. Its leader Saad Rizvi was arrested by police on Monday, a day before he threatened to organize demonstrations to protest if the French ambassador was not expelled from the country over the issue of the Prophet Muhammad’s drawing. Now such videos on social media have started to appear in which the police claim to support the Pakistani army protest somewhere.

In the video posted on social media, the Pakistani army soldier is seen giving Prime Minister Imran Khan an ultimatum. He appealed to the Chief of Staff to have Khan arrested, otherwise the spark within the Pakistani army will explode and then there will be no one to name Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran. Using foul language, he demanded that the French ambassador be expelled and that Rizvi be released. However, this video has not been confirmed.

Video playback on social networks

Another video claimed that 87 policemen joined the TLP with their guns against the government during protests. It is also claimed that 73 soldiers have resigned and that they will also demonstrate in Lahore. This video has also been described by many as old and has not been confirmed. At the same time, now the Pakistani Taliban have also spoken out in support of this violent protest.

3 workers were killed

Three militants were killed and several others wounded during the action of the security forces against the TLP. Among the injured were several police officers, including a senior police officer. Rangers and police began intervening at TLP headquarters in Lahore on Sunday morning to evacuate thousands of militants gathered there. These people blocked the main road to Multan.

DSP kidnapped

He said during the campaign, protesters held senior police officer Omar Farooq Baloch hostage and assaulted him. Police have yet to save Baloch from TLP capture and negotiations are ongoing. Punjab police spokeswoman Rana Arif also confirmed the deaths of three people during a campaign by law enforcement. He said TLP activists had been “severely beaten” as well as several police officers.

Controversy over the caricature of Prophet Muhammad

Party supporters gave the Imran Khan government until April 20 to expel the French ambassador for publishing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, but before that, police arrested party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi on Monday, after which the TLP has launched a nationwide protest. A spokesperson for the organization said the bodies of those who died will be buried when the French ambassador is deported.