Pakistani Army: Why Imran Khan Finally Had To Say – ‘The Pakistani Army Is Working Under Me’ – Imran Khan Reiterated That The Pakistani Army Is Working Under Him

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made statement, Army is a government organization, works under their leadership, opposed ‘puppet PM’ claims

Amid accusations from the opposition against Pakistani policies and opposition to a powerful military intervention in the elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the military was a government body that worked under their leadership. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 opposition parties in Pakistan, has been organizing large rallies against Khan since its formation in September and also accuses the military of interfering in politics.

Premier’s label “ puppet ”

The PDM accused the Pakistani military of making a “ puppet ” prime minister by rigging the 2018 elections. The army that ruled Pakistan for a long time has had influence on security and foreign policy issues. However, the military has denied any interference in the country’s politics. Khan also denied that the military helped him win the 2018 election.

Pakistani army rigged election, Bajwa’s confession to make Imran Khan PM

‘Is the real authority’

Opposition parties signed the “ Lahore Declaration ” on Monday, according to which the military apparatus influenced the mandate in the 2018 elections and brought an “ incompetent ” government to the people. Khan (68), in a TV interview on Friday, dismissed claims that he had no real rights. He said that the Pakistani army is a government agency that works under their leadership.

Nawaz Sharif accuses

Significantly, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif makes fierce statements against the Pakistani military. We hear him questioning at every rally why the prime ministers elected by the military are not allowed to complete their five-year term? As Prime Minister, we had done a lot of development work, we had made progress, but this government ruined everything.