Pakistani bill to designate Hindu minorities as non-Muslims is tabled in National Assembly: find out why 90 Hindu lakhs from Pakistan, seeking “non-Muslim” status, introduced the bill

A Pakistani Hindu parliamentarian introduced a bill to the lower house of parliament urging the constitution to mention religious minorities as “non-Muslims.” Its aim may be to ensure equality and justice for every citizen by eliminating discrimination in the country. They are called minorities in the constitution of Pakistan. About 9 million Hindus live in Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League opposition party member of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) Kiso Mal Kial Das introduced a private bill to the National Assembly under Rule 118 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of National Assembly Affairs, 2007. The bill, entitled Constitution Amendment Act, 2021, seeks to end discrimination against non-Pakistani Muslims, who are referred to as minorities in the constitution.

‘Discrimination against the spirit of the Constitution, 1973’

Das said this bill should be accepted and introduced with immediate effect. The government did not oppose the bill and the matter was referred to the appropriate standing committee. After being considered by the bipartisan committee of the House, it will be put to a vote. Das said in the bill: “To discriminate against a large population of the country by declaring it a minority is contrary to the spirit of the 1973 Constitution. This population has contributed significantly in all spheres of life and in the development and bright future of the country.

He said: “The word minority has been used four times and non-Muslim four times, which reflects the intention of the drafters of the constitution. Therefore, the gap should be removed by using the word non-Muslim instead of minority. He said the constitutional amendment would be a constructive effort to establish equality and justice for every Pakistani citizen. Non-Muslims constitute about 3.5 percent of Pakistan’s total population of 220 million.

Hindus are the largest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 7.5 million Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the Hindu community, their population is over 90 lakhs. A large part of the Hindu population of Pakistan is settled in the province of Sindh. Besides Hindus, other minorities in Pakistan include Christians, Ahmadis, Baha’is, Parsis, and Buddhists.