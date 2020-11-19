Pakistani court Hafiz Saeed: mastermind of Pakistani court Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Pakistani court – Pakistani court condemned mastermind of Mumbai attack Hafiz Saeed

Islamabad

The mastermind of the 11/26 attacks in Mumbai and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 10 years in prison. A Punjab court has condemned two cases of terrorist financing. 166 people lost their lives in the terrorist incident in Mumbai and this attack rocked the whole world, including the country.

The anti-terrorism court sentenced Jamaat ud Dawa Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison. The court ordered the confiscation of Saeed’s property and imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh. Two of Saeed’s associates, Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, were sentenced to 10.5 years in prison, while Abdul Rahman Makki was also sentenced to 6 months in prison.

The Counter-Terrorism Department has filed 41 cases against Jamaat-u-Dawa, of which a decision was made in 24, while the rest are pending in court. A decision has been made against Saeed in four cases.

Was jailed for 11 years in February

The United Nations declared Hafiz Saeed a global terrorist, and the United States awarded him a reward of ten million US dollars. He was arrested in terrorist financing cases on July 17 last year. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a counterterrorism court in February this year in two terrorist financing cases. He is housed in the closely guarded Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.