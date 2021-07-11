Pakistani Covid-19 Report: Pakistan Covid-19 Fourth Wave New Cases Rise to Record High: Severe Devastation Due to Fourth Wave of Kovid in Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistan is fighting the fourth wave of the Kovid-19 pandemic. The number of people infected with the corona virus every day in the country has tripled in less than three weeks. Pakistani health experts blame Prime Minister Imran Khan for the fourth wave of Corona. They believe that due to the reopening of business and tourist places, there has been an increase in cases of infection.

Calls on the imran government to impose the lockdown

Pakistani health experts have urged the Imran government to announce the imposition of a lockdown so that Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated with strict health restrictions. These people fear that a large number of people will gather for prayers and other religious activities during Islamic religious holidays. Therefore, the risk of breaking the Kovid protocol is high.

1980 new cases of corona in 24 hours in Pakistan

According to official data released on Sunday, 1,980 new cases of infection were reported in Pakistan in the past 24 hours and the infection rate stood at 4.09%. As of June 21, only 663 new cases of infection have been reported. The Department of National Health Services said it was the first time since May 30 that the infection rate had crossed four percent. On May 30, the infection rate was recorded at 4.05 percent.

The number of infected corona in Pakistan was 9 73 284

The total number of people affected by the corona virus in Pakistan has risen to 973,284 while the death toll has risen to 22,582 due to the loss of 27 additional lives in the past 24 hours. According to the data, 9,13,203 people have fully recovered from this outbreak, but the condition of around 2,119 people is critical, meaning the death toll could rise.

Pakistan has so far not been able to apply even 20 million doses of the vaccine.

The government is emphasizing vaccination and so far more than 1.90 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Despite warnings from opposition parties and student performance, the government is holding secondary and upper secondary school board examinations, which could increase cases of infection. At the same time, the lack of vaccine can also spoil the Pakistani government’s dream of controlling the crown.