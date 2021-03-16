Pakistani democratic movement long march: the tension between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari The Pakistani democratic movement will break: the Pakistani democratic movement in Pakistan postponed Long march due to a dispute between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari

Strong points:

Asif Ali Zardari’s party protests against opposition parties resigning together in Pakistan, sought time at the PDM meeting; opposition’s long march against Imran Khan postponed, Zardari asks Nawaz to come to Pakistan

The Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of opposition parties formed to topple Imran Khan from Pakistani power, is now seen crumbling. Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) and Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have resigned from the assemblies. This is the reason why this coalition of 11 opposition parties postponed the long march.

There is no consensus within the coalition on the resignation of the assemblies

PDM Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rahman said there were differences within the opposition coalition on the issue of resigning the assemblies, so we decided to postpone the long march against the government. After a one-hour PDM meeting in Islamabad, Rehman said nine parties accepted the proposal to submit resignations from the assemblies with the long march. However, the PPP objected to the resignation being linked to the long march.

PDM gave time to Zardari’s party

Fazlur Rahman said the PPP sought time to consult with its Central Executive Committee (CEC) before making its decision. We gave them a chance and we will wait for their decision. It is believed that if all resignations are not agreed at the PPP executive committee meeting, then this alliance of opposition parties will certainly be broken.

Nawaz’s daughter Maryam replied to Zardari

At the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari called on Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, so that the opposition can fight more forcefully. To this, while responding, PML-N Vice President and daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz said, “I respectfully told Zardari that bringing back Mian Sahab (Nawaz Sharif) would be handed over to the killers. Neither the leader of the PML-N nor the party’s voting bank wants to put their lives in danger. We want to see the leaders alive, we don’t want their corpses or their murder. Please say that Pakistan was declared a fugitive by Nawaz Sharif.

Zardari targets Nawaz

This important meeting of the PDM was held simultaneously on the issue of the resignation of legislative assemblies. Let us know that the long opposition march was supposed to take place in exactly two weeks. Zardari said at this meeting that Mian Saheb, when you return home, will hand you the resignation. Zardari added that if Nawaz wanted the opposition parties to quit, not only us, but everyone should go to jail. Zardari targeted Nawaz’s party leader Ishaq Dar for failing to participate in the senatorial elections.