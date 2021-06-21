Pakistani fighter jet exercise with Rafale mig 29: Pakistani fighter jets fight the “war” with Rafale and Mig-29, alarm bells for India

Ankara

Pakistan has now started to prepare for confrontation with the Indian Air Force Rafale planes. Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter jets are waging a “war” with Rafale fighter jets in Turkey these days. These Rafale fighter jets belong to the Qatar Air Force, which it bought from France. These Rafale planes are participating these days in an air exercise underway in Turkey. Not only that, the Pakistani Air Force also practices war with MiG-29 fighter jets, which are the life of the Indian Air Force.

These days, Exercise Anatolian Eagle 2021 takes place in Turkey, Pakistan. 4 Rafale fighter jets from Qatar, two MiG-29 from Azerbaijan and 5 JF-17 fighters from Pakistan are participating. Meanwhile, Pakistani Air Force pilots are training for war with the Rafale and the MiG-29. This can give them very important information about the aircraft. Turkey is believed to be contributing to this Pakistani effort as well.

According to Turkish media, this exercise will last until July 3. Turkey claims that the purpose of this exercise is to learn from each other. Also share information, combat skills and experiences with each other. All the pilots practice in absolutely warlike conditions during this exercise. in order to increase the level of training. In this exercise, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iraq, Sweden, Kosovo, Malaysia, Oman, Jordan and Japan have observer status.

Earlier, news of Pakistani pilots in training for the Rafale fighter jet had emerged, but it was called false by the French government. Quoting a press article, it was claimed that Pakistani pilots in France had received training to fly Rafale jets. In fact, the Gulf country, Qatar, has also bought Rafales from France. It has been reported that Pakistan’s exchange pilots, who work closely with the Qatar Air Force, have received training to fly it in France. This started the discussion that the fighter pilots from Pakistan had learned to fly it before the pilots from India.

Rafale vs JF-17, which has the power

JF-17 Thunder Block-3 fighter jets have been inducted into the Pakistan Air Force. Pakistan made these new fighter jets in the country itself with the help of China. Pakistan said the planes are equipped with advanced radar systems capable of long-range surveillance and air strike capability. Pakistan Air Force Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan claimed that these planes proved their ability in the war in retaliation for the Indian Air Force’s violation of Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan developed the JF-17 Thunder fighter plane in collaboration with China. It is a multipurpose aircraft that can perform air-to-air and air-to-ground strikes. China added new things to it, after which its capacity increased. PF-15 missiles are used in this one, which also has an infrared system. The range of this missile is 300 km and it is one of the most advanced missiles. When the PF-15 missiles were added to it, the United States also protested. The range of the missiles used in the Rafale is less than this.

Rafale fighter plane is equipped with missiles and deadly bombs

The Rafale has been modified to suit India’s needs. The Rafale’s range is 3,700 km, it can carry four missiles with it. The length of the Rafale is 15.30 meters and the height is 5.30 meters. The Rafale’s wingspan is only 10.90 meters, making it ideal for flying in mountainous terrain. Due to the small size of the aircraft, it is easy to maneuver. The Rafale is equipped with Beyond Visual Range missiles in India. In other words, without seeing the target aircraft, it can be flown. The Rafale has an active radar seeker, which makes it possible to operate the jet in all weathers. Missiles like the Scalp Missile or Storm Shadow can easily destroy any bunker. Its range is approximately 560 km. The Rafale is also capable of transporting nuclear weapons.