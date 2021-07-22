Pakistani Foreign Minister India Afghanistan: Pakistani “friend” of the Taliban warns Afghan leaders, India does not want peace

islamabad

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who openly aided Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan, has now accused India of fostering instability. Qureshi said the enemies were trying to damage relations between Kabul and Islamabad. He said Pakistan encourages continued peace in Afghanistan and the world has recognized it, but India is committed to disrupting it, which can destabilize the peace of the whole region.

Qureshi told Multan that Afghanistan is currently going through a difficult phase and the decision to call its ambassador on this difficult occasion is not justified. Previously, Afghanistan had decided to recall senior officials of its embassy after the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan Ambassador Silsila. Silsila was tortured for about five hours, and her bones were even broken.

Pakistani Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wished to meet with Afghan President, but this was canceled due to Ashraf Ghani’s busy schedule. The Pakistani foreign minister, who promotes terrorism in Kashmir, claimed that India was carrying out state terrorism. He said the Indian government Modi was spying on the phone using Israeli software.

Previously, Pakistan had said it would address the issue of Indian spying on Imran Khan’s phone in the appropriate forums. Pakistani Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday raised suspicions that Imran Khan’s phone was hacked during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Habib said it was possible that Nawaz Sharif, through the Indian Prime Minister and his “friend” Narendra Modi, hacked Imran Khan’s phone using Israeli software.

Habib said the Modi government is also one of the NSO Group customers. “Nawaz Sharif attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony and did not meet with the Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir,” he told a press conference in Faisalabad. Habib said the question arose in the country as to why Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone had been hacked. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif has a long history of listening to judges’ phones.