pakistani government trade with india: pakistani public craves sugar, textile industry in crisis, imran khan will approve trade with india today! – Pakistani government Imran Khan meets today to revive trade with sugar and cotton importing India

Islamabad

Pakistani government Imran Khan can resume trade with India today to save Pakistan’s textile industry from rising sugar prices and crises. This may be Pakistan’s first major effort to improve relations with India amid the tense relations between the two countries. According to sources, the Imran government can now approve the resumption of trade relations with India.

The Pakistani cabinet committee responsible for economic affairs will meet on Wednesday morning to decide on the import of sugar and cotton from India. Earlier, in August 2019, Pakistan severed relations with India after abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani government is going to import sugar and cotton at a time when Pakistan has to fight hard for both.

Imran Khan wrote a letter to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying that there is a need to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented dialogue in order to resolve any outstanding issues between both countries including Jammu and Kashmir Question. Khan wrote the letter in response to congratulations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week on Pakistan Day.

Prime Minister Modi had said in his letter that India aspires to cordial relations with Pakistan, but that an atmosphere of trust, terror and hatred is “essential” for her. In response to Prime Minister Modi’s letter, Khan thanked him and said the Pakistani people yearn for peaceful cooperative relations with all neighboring countries, including India. Regarding the terror-free environment, Khan said peace is only possible if all outstanding issues like Kashmir are resolved. In a letter written on March 29, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said: “We agree that lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on the resolution of all outstanding issues, especially between India and Pakistan, like the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir “. ‘

Qamar Javed Bajwa reached out to India for peace

Imran Khan said there was a need to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented discussions. He also wished the Indian people in the fight against Kovid-19. Recently Pakistani Prime Minister and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while extending the hand of peace to India, said that the time has come for the two neighboring countries to forget the past and to move forward.