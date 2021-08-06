Pakistani Hindu temple destroyed in Pakistan: Pakistani Hindu temple attacked Supreme Court order:

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the immediate arrest of the accused in the attack on a Hindu temple. The court said the defendants behind the attack on Rahim Yar Khan’s temple should be arrested as soon as possible. The court also ordered repairs to the temple. Video of this attack was also shared on social media.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the Chief Secretary of State of Punjab and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear within 24 hours in the case. Idols were shattered, temple chandeliers, decorative items like glass were shattered. A huge crowd of fundamentalists was also caught on camera committing this cowardly act.

Imran Khan News: Imran Khan breaks silence on attack on Ganesh temple in Pakistan, says government will fix

After the video went viral, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted and strongly condemned the attack on Ganesh temple yesterday. Imran Khan had also promised that his government would also have this temple renovated.

It is claimed that this attack on the Hindu temple was carried out in protest against the bail given to a 9-year-old Hindu boy. The boy is said to have urinated in a local madrasa. After which hundreds of fundamentalists ransacked the Hindu temple of Bhong and blocked the Sukkur-Multan highway (M-5).