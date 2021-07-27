Pakistani Hindu viral video of Allah hu Akbar: Hindu boy beaten and forced to sing video about Allah hu Akbar in Pakistan
Islamabad
Fundamentalist atrocities on Hindu minority groups in Pakistan are on the rise. A Hindu boy from Sindh province, infamous for his conversion, was beaten up by fundamentalists and forced to say “Allahu Akbar”. Now that the video of this incident has gone viral, there is a ruckus in Pakistan. Hindu leaders of Pakistani opposition parties criticized the video and demanded action.
Sindh police arrested the accused
Sindh police arrested accused Abdus Salam Dawood from Tharparkar district after the video went viral. However, police have questions about the accused’s photo going viral. In the photo, the accused is seen standing comfortably in the style of a Sindh police handshake. Besides Pakistani journalist Nayla Inayat, this video was also tweeted by Pakistani-Canadian writer Tariq Fateh.
Are Hindu girls unsafe in Pakistan? 4 kidnapped in 36 days, forcibly converted to Islam
Pakistani journalist recounted the whole incident
Journalist Mukesh Meghwar, who raised his voice on the human rights of Hindu minorities in Pakistan, confirmed the veracity of this video. He said that some religious fanatics forced the Hindu boy to chant “Allahu Akbar”. He even claimed that this Hindu child was forced to abuse his god.
Three Hindu girls kidnapped in Pakistan in 26 days, radicalized forcibly converted to Islam
This video was uploaded to youtube
The video was originally uploaded to a YouTube channel named Abdul Salam Abu Dawood with the headline “Hindu Torture by Muslims in Pakistan”. But, later this video was removed from the channel. It is not yet known whether the channel owner deleted this video from YouTube or YouTube.
Pakistan: Hindu teacher forcibly converted to Islam, fundamentalists named Ayesha
Pakistani MP demands tough measures
Kesu Mal Khil Das, Member of the National Assembly of the Pakistani Parliament, expressed his anger after this video went viral. He tweeted that it is only madness, highly reprehensible, that it is not acceptable to force someone to convert and speak badly of their god. Hindus living in Pakistan are Pakistanis. I ask IG Sindh to please consider this immediately and take strict action. Kesu Mal is an MP for NA 339 Lok Sabha on Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N party ticket.