Pakistani ministerial convoy attacked at PoK Ali Amin Khan Gandapur started shooting

Strong points

An amusing incident has come to light amid the ongoing election campaign in occupied Pakistani Kashmir, two ministers close to Imran Khan, Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Khan are campaigning in the PoK, some people attacked their convoy during the election campaign in the Hattian Bala region. Surrounding Minister Ali Amin got so nervous that he started shooting in the air to save his life Muzaffarabad

An amusing incident emerged during the ongoing election campaign in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Murad Saeed, two ministers close to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and staunch leader Ali Amin Khan are campaigning in PoK these days. It is said that during the election campaign in the Hattian Bala area on Thursday, some people attacked and surrounded his convoy. Minister Ali Amin got so nervous that he started shooting a pistol in the air to save his life.

After Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, was sacked, people sort of led the way and let their convoy go. Taking an unusual step, the Pakistani Prime Minister appointed Ali Amin as chairman of the electoral campaign committee on behalf of his PTI party in the recent elections to the PoK.

Imran Khan put all his might to win the election

This election campaign committee was tasked with monitoring and continuing campaign work for the parliamentary elections in the PoK. At the same time, what is surprising is that the president of the PoK section of the PTI, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, was not part of this electoral committee. Prime Minister Imran Khan worked hard to win this election.

However, he suffered a bitter struggle from the PMLN, Maryam Nawaz’s opposition party. Amin Gandapur came to PoK for a four-day election tour. He has also spoken at public election meetings in many areas. At a rally, he claimed that Imran Khan had succeeded in internationalizing the Kashmir issue. He said Kashmiris should vote for Imran Khan for his party.