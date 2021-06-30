Pakistani Muslim stabbed and insulted for his clothes and beard in Canada

Strong points:

Another horrific incident of racial violence with Pakistanis in Canada has been revealed in Saskatoon, Muhammad Kashif, of Pakistani descent, was attacked by two assailants. The attackers injured Kashif so much that he had to be given 14 stitches.

A few days after the murder of a Pakistani family in Canada, another horrific incident of racial violence occurred. Pakistani-born Muhammad Kashif was attacked by two attackers on Friday in the city of Saskatoon. The attackers injured Kashif so much that he had to be given 14 stitches. The killers also said they hated Muslims.

According to Pakistani media, Kashif was returning home in the evening when the attack took place. Kashif wore the traditional dress of Muslims. The attackers stabbed Kashif in the back and said, “Why are you wearing this dress? why are you here? Return to your country. I hate Muslims. He also asked Kashif why you kept a beard.

Kashif injured received 14 stitches

After that, he also cut off Kashif’s beard. The seriously injured Kashif received 14 stitches. Kashif said there was also a third attacker waiting for them both in a nearby car. The police started a search operation to catch the attackers. On the other hand, the city’s mayor, Chali Clarke, said she was deeply saddened by the incident.

“Groups promoting white supremacy, Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination should be investigated and perpetrators should be held accountable,” Clarke said. Kashif left Pakistan for Canada about 20 years ago. He is now worried for the safety of his wife and two innocent children. Earlier on June 6, a Pakistani family was murdered in Canada.