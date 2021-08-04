Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf blackmails the US after PM Modi Joe Biden doesn’t call Imran Khan, we have other options: Biden’s appeal to PM Modi, not Imran Khan

Strong points

Pakistan is furious that Biden didn’t call Imran Khan and started blackmailing.

After US President Joe Biden took office, Pakistan has been furious and blackmailed for not calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan so far. The outspoken Pakistani national security adviser Moeed Yusuf has menacingly stated that if the US president continues to ignore Pakistan, we have other options. Pakistan is believed to be angered that Biden is talking to Prime Minister Modi on the phone and is now threatening America with this concern.

Moeed Yusuf said in an interview with the Financial Times: “US President Joe Biden has yet to speak to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, while our country is important to Afghanistan. We are trying to understand the signals coming from America. Well?’ The Pakistani NSA said, “We were told Biden would call, whether for technical reasons or something.” But frankly, people don’t trust anymore.

Imran Khan: Pai Pai was fascinated by poor Pakistan, Imran Khan’s house was also mortgaged

Pakistan has options: Moeed Yousuf

Pakistan’s national security adviser said, “If there is a telephone call service, if a security relationship is a service, then Pakistan has options. It is believed that his option went to China, to whose knees Pakistan passed at that time. Meanwhile, the United States has declared that it has an important role for Pakistan in the peace in Afghanistan and wants Pakistan to continue playing its important role in this area.

The report states that the Pakistani NSA complained to Biden for not calling Imran Khan. This too when America wants Pakistan to prevent the Taliban from occupying Afghanistan. He said: “America’s cold stance came at a time when, after America left, the Taliban captured large areas of Afghanistan, engaging in bloody violence.

Former Canadian minister calls Imran Khan a ‘shameless liar’ on Taliban, stuns Pakistan

Biden hasn’t personally called many leaders: the United States

Even after being questioned several times, Moid did not say what America’s option is with Pakistan. The newspaper said: “Pakistan has forged a deep relationship with China, which is called its iron brother. China has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan under the Belt and Road project. Meanwhile, a Biden administration official said there are many leaders around the world that Biden has yet to personally call on. He will also speak to Imran Khan when the time is right.