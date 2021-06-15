Pakistani Parliament News: Pakistan National Assembly Chaos Video

Islamabad

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Tuesday became a battleground. During the budget discussion, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif started to speak and seeing him there was a head-to-head situation in the house. Even opposition MPs and the government camp started tossing copies of the budget at each other. Meanwhile, Pashtun movement MP Tahafuz Mohsin Dawar was seen intervening.

According to Pakistani media reports, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party MPs started shouting slogans and making noise over Sharif’s speech. He even started throwing away copies of his own government’s budget. After that, the leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nationalist party and other members of opposition parties surrounded him.

Speaker Asad Kaiser continued to interrupt but the noise did not subside. At the same time, Shahbaz continued to talk through headphones. In the videos that have surfaced on social networks, we see the leaders abusing them.

A few days ago, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, slapped a Pakistani MP while recording a TV show. The victim deputy was Qadir Mandokhel of Bilawal Bhutto’s PPP party. While recording the TV show, Firdous Ashiq Awan became so enraged that he licked MP Qadir.

Earlier, a video from the Sindh Assembly in Pakistan regarding the senatorial elections also went viral in which the leaders of Imran’s party were seen fighting among themselves. Three party leaders had announced that they would vote in the Senate elections not along party lines, but according to their will and discretion. He had accused him of having given tickets by taking money from the distribution of election tickets. Irritated by this, other PTI leaders beat the “rebel” leaders inside the house.