Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Bajwa plans to bring militant groups like JUD into mainstream politics after FATF decision

Strong points:

Pakistan will play a new trick if the FATF is graylisted again Pakistan will bring its high religious terrorist groups into the mainstream of politics.

Pakistan, put under pressure by the reclassification of the FATF in the gray list, will now play a new round. Pakistan will bring its high religious terrorist groups into the mainstream of politics. Not only that, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces severe criticism from the opposition for not being off the gray list. Previously, even after finishing 26 out of 27 points on terrorist financing, the FATF had left Pakistan on the gray list, thwarting its hopes.

Pakistan has not taken concrete action on the sole investigation of the financing of terrorism and those declared terrorist by the United Nations, which is why it has been put on the gray list again. Now Imran Khan and the Pakistani army are constantly looking for a way out of this situation so that the FATF can be satisfied. Government sources said the Imran government has now accepted the idea of ​​integrating religious fundamentalist groups into mainstream politics.

MML struggles to register in the EC

The government of Imran Khan was first advised by the intelligence agency ISI. Not only that, in 2017 the Milli Muslim League was formed by the Jamaat-ud-Dawa faction of terrorist Hafiz Saeed. However, he didn’t get much response from the public. MML is now struggling to register with the Pakistan Election Commission. He was banned from participating in the 2018 general election.

The MML was created without renouncing the terrorist ideology of Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Nazrul Islam, an analyst, said: “The integration of terrorist groups should not be seen as a step but as a process. Efforts should have been made to abandon the extremist ideology of terrorist religious groups before integrating them into mainstream politics. In the current situation, this process has not yet started.