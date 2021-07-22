Pakistani Taliban News: Taliban strike Pakistan hard, say we have no control over TPP terrorists

Strong points

Taliban refuse to put pressure on TTP terrorists TTP created chaos in Pakistan Imran Khan dreamed of peace in Pakistan with the help of the Taliban involved in numerous terrorist attacks

The government of Imran Khan, which dreams of peace in Pakistan with the help of the Taliban, has suffered a major setback. Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), a faction of the Taliban, has made it clear to the Pakistani government that it is not in a position to drive the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists out of Afghanistan. In such a situation, the Imran government will have to negotiate with the TTP itself. Until now, the Imran government dreamed of expelling terrorists operating in Pakistan through the Taliban.

Pakistan lost sleep over TTP attacks

According to the Business Recorder report, in June 2014, the Pakistani military’s Operation Zarb-e-Azb broke the TTP’s back. Then its terrorists fled Pakistan and went to Afghanistan. In recent years, these terrorists have returned to Pakistan and continually attack and damage the military and property. Due to the TTP attacks in many states, the Pakistani government and military are asleep.

Afghan A-29 fighter jets were about to attack the Taliban, the Pak Air Force threatened and left!

Imran home state TTP hideout

The Pakistani government blacklisted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in 2008. TTP has carried out numerous major attacks in Pakistan over the past 10 years. The largest stronghold of this terrorist organization is Imran Khan’s home state, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Recently, TTP terrorists attacked the Chinese engineer bus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed 13 people. Not only that, a day before this attack the Pakistani army was attacked in the same state and killed one of their captains and a jawan.

Pakistan not only sent terrorists to aid the Taliban, the aim is to attack Indian properties in Afghanistan

TTA gave this advice to the government of Imran

Sources associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) said that this terrorist organization had bluntly told the Pakistani government that it could not expel TTP terrorists from Afghanistan. He also expressed his inability to stop the use of Afghan land to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan. The TTA called on the government of Pakistan to hold peace talks with the TTP itself.

We have no connection with the Pakistani terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed: Taliban

Pakistan frightened by deteriorating situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan fears that if the violence in Afghanistan reaches its peak, some 650,000 to 750,000 refugees will come to their country. In such a situation, by joining these refugees, the fighters of many terrorist organizations including the TTP can infiltrate Pakistan. For this reason, the Pakistani military has also strengthened border security with Afghanistan. However, due to less resources, there are many areas between the two countries, where there is a lack of monitoring.