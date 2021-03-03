pakistani teacher children jihad india video: video: jihad against india killing the prophet’s critics … people furious at pakistani teacher’s “ poisoned ” education – pakistani teacher video asking children to do the jihad against India kill who criticizes the prophet Muhammad

Strong points:

An example of how fundamentalist children are spreading hatred in Pakistani schools can be seen in videos that are going viral on social media these days. The video shows a Pakistani teacher giving children a “poisonous education” and inciting them to jihad against India. Not only that, the fundamentalist teacher also says that if anyone criticizes the prophet, kill him.

In the video, a Pakistani teacher asks schoolchildren to prepare to stand alongside Muslims in Kashmir and start a war against India. He said if anyone criticizes the Prophet, kill him. It is not yet known when this video comes, but the atmosphere on social media has turned hot due to the Pakistani professor’s call for Jihad against India.

‘If anyone criticizes a prophet, kill him’

We can hear this Pakistani professor who studies in Punjabi say that if someone criticizes “Nabi”, kill him. The teacher also asks the children to help the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. He told the children in the class, “It is everyone’s responsibility to fight with the Muslims of Kashmir. It is not known when and where the video came from, but looking at the masked children, it looks like it may have been in January when children’s schools were opened in Pakistan.

Due to this poisoned upbringing of a Pakistani teacher, a lot of anger is visible on social media. People say that even children of such a young age are brainwashed. Many users have raised serious questions about Pakistan’s education system. Rohit Sharma, a user, described Pakistan as a terrorist state and said that in Pakistan’s Punjab province, the children’s program includes murder and jihad. He said I am very sad to see these children. These children will grow up thinking of Lashkar-e-Taiba as a multinational corporation and make a career as a terrorist.