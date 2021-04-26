Pakistan’s aid to India against Covid-19: Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif on the Covid-19 crisis in India: Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif showed their solidarity on the Kovid-19 epidemic in India

Strong points:

Pakistani opposition leaders have also shown solidarity with India in the Corona crisis. Sharif’s brother-in-law said: – At the time of death and disease, above humanity, religion and nation, said Miriam Nawaz – May Allah bless us all, Amen Islamabad

In India, countries around the world are moving forward to help with Corona virus disaster. Meanwhile, opposition leaders from neighboring Pakistan have expressed their solidarity with the Indian people who are battling the global epidemic. They expressed hope that the two countries would unite to emerge from the Corona crisis. Nawaz Sharif’s daughter also prayed to Allah to overcome this crisis. The Imran Khan government had sought to help India a day earlier.

Shahbaz said – Mankind dominates death and disease

Opposition leader in Pakistan’s National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif tweeted on Sunday that humanity, at the time of death and disease, is above religion and nation. We pray for the Indian people who have been severely affected by Kovid-19. Hopefully this will be done wisely and South Asian countries can focus on the health of their people instead of spending billions of rupees to destroy each other.

Maryam Nawaz said: Allah has mercy on everyone

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of PMLN Vice President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, said there had been heartbreaking scenes in India. May Allah bless us all. Amen.

Pakistan offered aid to India

Pakistan has offered to provide India with ventilators and other relief supplies to help tackle the deadly wave of Kovid-19, and said the two countries may hope for other means of further cooperation to meet the challenges that have arisen due to the global epidemic. . could find. The offer was made after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan showed solidarity with the Indian people. He said that we must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity.

Pak said – we are ready to send the important goods

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that in view of the current wave of Kovid-19 on our side, we are ready to send special equipment used in the war against Corona with a sense of solidarity with the Indian people. The statement also said the two countries could explore possible ways to further accelerate supply in order to address the challenges that have arisen due to the global epidemic.

Pakistani foreign minister also expressed support for India

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that in light of the current wave of Kovid-19 transition which has wreaked havoc in our region, we express our support for the Indian people. On behalf of the Pakistani people, I express my deep sympathy to the affected families in India. He said Pakistan was working closely with the ASACR countries to cooperate to fight this epidemic.