Pakistan’s Fawad Hussain on India: Fawad Chaudhary, the clumsy Minister of Pakistan, spat venom at India under the pretext of a peasant movement – Pakistani Minister Fawad Hussain comments on the farmers’ protest in India

Islamabad

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, the prominent Pakistani government minister Imran Khan, has poisoned the ongoing peasant movement in India. He accused India of hurting the Punjabis. Significantly, thousands of farmers have rallied against the three central Delhi border agricultural laws over the past 18 days, but the standoff with the government is not named.

Hussain tweeted: “Punjabis around the world have been saddened by what is happening in India. There has been an attack on the Punjabis since the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The Punjabis paid the price for freedom with their blood. The Punjabis are victims of their innocence.

The government is trying to persuade

At the same time, IRCTC in India is sending an email containing a special message from PM Modi to farmers and Sikhs in Punjab, in which a 47 page PDF is attached. It is titled “Special Relations of PM Modi and His Governments with Sikh”. The mail with a PDF attachment in Hindi, Punjabi and English was launched with reference to the “Qaumi Seva Prize” given to PM Modi. He mentions 13 major actions taken by the government for Sikhs.

This included Mr. Harmandir Sahib’s approval for FCRA registration, authorization for participation of global partners, no first-time anchor tax, easy access to the Kartarpur corridor, justice for victims Sikh riots after being ignored for three decades. Things like Dilana, honoring the martyrs who sacrificed their lives creating the Jallianwala Bagh memorial, removing them from the blacklist, and cooperating side by side were mentioned. This booklet was published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and contains many photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.