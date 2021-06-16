Pakistan’s National Assembly session sinks into chaos as lawmakers cry out

Strong points:

Pakistan’s parliament, which gave India advice on democracy, was humiliated on Wednesday and adopted a warlike stance. In the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, the PTI in power and the deputies of the opposition parties threw themselves blows and threw obscene insults. During the meeting, a large number of women parliamentarians were also present. Large numbers of security personnel were called in to handle the situation, but they too failed.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, this whole controversy started when Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition PMLN party and brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, went to address the House. The Union budget 2021-2022 was under discussion in the Chamber. Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s party leader Ali Awan began to abuse a deputy from the opposition party. He even threw a book at the opposition member. Video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Round of abuse and throwing of files against each other in the National Assembly

Parliament became a battleground as soon as the member for Imran did so. Members of Parliament began tossing copies of the budget and other items stored there. Security guards were called in because of the fight between the deputies but they proved insufficient. After that, the security personnel of the Senate, the upper house of the chamber, were also summoned to the National Assembly.

Even after that, the series of abuses and file-throwing against each other continued in the National Assembly. The whole scene was watched live by audiences on Pakistani TV channels. Shahbaz Sharif later tweeted that today the whole country saw on TV channels how the ruling party engaged in hooliganism and abuse. This shows that Imran Khan and the PTI party have become a fascist and ugly party.

Imran Khan paralyzed Parliament: Maryam Aurangzeb

Another PML-N MP, Maryam Aurangzeb, blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for the whole incident. He said this is the reality of “Naya Pakistan” created by Imran Khan. This reflects the state of mind of the fascist party. Imran Khan has spared no effort to cripple parliament and weaken democracy. It is the Riyasat-e-Madina of Imran Khan.