Pakistan’s reaction to Dilip Kumar’s death: Pakistan mourns the death of Dilip Kumar, President Arif Alvi expressed sorrow

islamabad

The Pakistani people have become inconsolable at the death of Dilip Kumar, born in Peshawar, aka Yusuf Khan, the king of Hindi cinema tragedy. From Pakistani audiences to ordinary people, they are expressing their grief on social media over the death of Dilip Kumar. Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dilip Kumar. He was a brilliant artist, a humble human being, and a wonderful personality.

Minister Fawad Chaudhry said of the death of Dilip Kumar, who received Pakistan’s highest civilian honor Nishan-e-Imtiaz, “was a distinguished artist. Dilip Kumar is no longer with us. He was loved by millions of people in this subcontinent and all over the world. The king of the world’s tragedy will always be remembered. Dilip Kumar is among Pakistan’s top ten Twitter trends.

On the other hand, Pakistanis say that an era of Hindi films came to an end with the death of Dilip Kumar. Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi said: “The disappearance of Yusuf Khan Sahib is a great loss for his Pakistan fans in Mumbai and around the world. He will live in our hearts. Let us tell you that Dilip Kumar was born in the city of Peshawar, Pakistan.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan has approved the purchase of the ancestral homes of actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar, which will be converted into a museum. Peshawar District Commissioner Capt (ret’d) Khalid Mahmood dismissed objections from the current owners of the actors’ homes and ordered the two houses to be turned over to the archaeological department.

According to the notification issued by the district commissioner’s office, “the land (house of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor) will remain in the name of the acquiring department, ie the director of archeology and museums”. The provincial government has set the price of Kapoor’s house at Rs 1.5 crore while that of Kumar’s house at Rs 80 lakh. However, Ali Qadir, owner of the ancestral home of Kapoor, demanded 20 crore rupees while Gul Rehman, owner of the ancestral home of Kumar, demanded 3.5 crore rupees for the property.