Palestine: What did India say about the question of Palestine to the United Nations? ‘Friend’ gave Israel this advice – India urges Israel, Palestine to resume direct talks for two-state solution in UN negotiations

New York

India has again clarified its position on the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the United Nations. India welcomed the decision to restore coordination between the Palestinian authorities and Israel. India called on the leaders of both sides to take this opportunity and directly renegotiate on the goal of a two-nation solution. India has stated that it fully supports the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute through a peaceful settlement through direct negotiations.

What is the significance of the two-nation solution

The two-country solution has been a priority for decades in efforts to bring peace to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As part of this solution, an independent Palestinian nation will be established out of Israel – two nations for two people. In principle, by giving Palestine nation status, it would gain Israel’s security and be vetted to retain a Jewish demographic majority (allowing the country to remain Jewish and democratic). Most governments and world bodies, including the United Nations, have defined achieving a two-nation solution as government policy. This objective has been the basis of peace negotiations for decades.

India gave this advice to Israel-Palestine at the UN

Addressing a session of the United Nations General Assembly on the theme of the “ question of Palestine, ” India’s permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurthy said on Wednesday that the dispute Israeli-Palestinian was almost as old as himself. The United Nations. However, the aspirations of the Palestinian people for a nation have not been realized. He said that peace talks between the two sides had been halted since 2014. Activities on the ground did not create an atmosphere conducive to the resumption of these talks. We call on the parties to refrain from taking measures that hinder the resumption of dialogue.

India wants a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute

Tirumurthy said India was satisfied with the decision to restore coordination between the Palestinian authorities and Israel. He said we call on the leaders of Israel and Palestine to seize this opportunity and once again hold direct talks to move forward towards a two-nation solution. We call on the Secretary-General, the West Asian Quartet (Quartet) and the main Arab partners to immediately begin negotiations. Tirumurthy reaffirmed India’s full support for settling the Israeli-Palestinian dispute through a peaceful settlement through direct negotiations.

Israel-Palestine agreed to negotiate again

Palestinian authorities said last month they were restoring civil and security cooperation with Israel, which had been suspended since May, after plans to capture parts of Israel’s west coast. According to media reports, Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs Hussain al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter that when President Mahmoud Abbas received confirmation from Israel that he was committed to old agreements with his country. The relationship will be the same as before.