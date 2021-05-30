Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah warns Israel: Palestinian Islamic Jihad threatens Israel and announces it will bomb Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv

Another terrorist organization has now become active in breaking the last ceasefire between the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and Israel. Ziyad al-Nakhlah, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization, warned Israel that if any of our commanders or members is killed, we will immediately start bombing Tel Aviv. The headquarters of this terrorist organization is in Damascus, the capital of Syria. Israel, the United States, the European Union, Great Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have declared this organization a terrorist organization.

Terrorist organization said … so they will rain bombs on Tel Aviv

Ziad al-Nakhlah said that if any of our commanders or soldiers were killed, wherever they were, we would be forced to react immediately by bombing Tel Aviv. By saying yes to the Iranian generals, this terrorist said that we will not back down at any cost. General Esmail Kani, commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), told a ceremony in Tehran that Israel should buy back homes sold in Europe, the United States and elsewhere before they are sold. become expensive.

Advice to Jews on buying a house in Europe-America

The Iranian commander general said that I would advise all Jews to buy back the houses sold in Europe, America and elsewhere and to leave Palestinian territory and return. The Iranian general’s statement came amid the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on the 40th day after the death of Deputy Brigadier General Mohamed Hijazi.

Iranian Air Force chief calls Israel on litter threats

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, another Iranian military leader and commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace force, called Israeli military threats against Tehran nonsense. He said in an interview with the Arabic-language news channel al-Masirah on Saturday that the Gaza Strip had defeated Israel despite the siege.

Israel warned of dire consequences

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Friday that if further attacks were carried out, they would be retaliated with full force. He said if Hamas thinks we will tolerate rocket attacks, then that is wrong.