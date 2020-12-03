Pandemic, a new level of insomnia

You go to bed exhausted, turn off the light and 2 hours later, despite your fatigue and knowing that the clock is ticking against you because you have a dawn approaching, you still have your eyes wide open … Even though we have adapted The new reality of Covid, daily stress and uncertainty has taken insomnia problems to a new level.

How do you usually sleep?

Maybe you are one of those people who go to bed early, you fall like a rock in 3 minutes but suddenly at 4 a.m. you wake up, you don’t really know why and you just can’t seem to get over it. fall back to sleep, then you either become addicted to mobile or start answering emails right away.

Or are you one of those people who thinks you sleep well but wakes up a thousand times during the night and the next day you feel like a truck has run over you while you have been in bed for 9 hours?

There are also those who extend bedtime to infinity. Better to watch TV or whatever than to turn off the light and face all your problems …

There are many ways to rest and many reasons why we can get into the official list of insomniacs. It’s clear that emotions do influence and situations like feeling overwhelmed by work issues, a Christmas full of restrictions around the corner and all the extras you carry in your backpack can keep you awake for sleep. one week.

There are also situations that are beyond our control that end up coming full circle, such as adjusting to a newborn baby, whether your job is night shifts or changing shifts, having to endure hardship. noisy neighbors or your own habits after you finish working. work, something that influences more than you think how you will rest.

That sleep is essential for health is not a myth. Sleep is one of the most essential needs of the body and mind for recovery from daily activity. And even though it seems like a waste of time and you try to cheat the day, if you don’t get enough rest it ends up wreaking havoc. In other words, when you sleep poorly, your body interprets it as the worst hangover.

Additionally, we tend to prioritize everything over rest and sometimes, due to that continuous sense of urgency we live in, we end up flying for hours at night just to continue with the moving machine to put us in. at the limit. Being glued to screens all day to receive information doesn’t help either.

While each case of insomnia should be assessed separately, there are certain guidelines we can all apply to improve the relationship with rest, the trigger is to start prioritizing sleep like you do with many others. things.

Here it is about what you are going to do to achieve it, to draw the best plan and, little by little, start to enjoy more restful nights and days full of vitality. Because what’s really important is the quality of that rest, that what you sleep really matters; it is better to sleep 4 hours soundly than 8 hours with continuous interruptions.

Your body and mind will appreciate it.

