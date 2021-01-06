Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: The gift of Pandit Nehru, Myanmar’s independence leader, who was battling the threat of intense cold, was saved – when India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru met the hero of the Myanmar independence, General Aung San

In January 1947, a cold winter fell in London. At the same time, General Aung San, the hero of Myanmar’s freedom struggle, was also due to attend. Before leaving for London, San came to New Delhi to meet Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This meeting became famous not only because of the personalities associated with the struggle for freedom, but also for another reason.

The leader of the Anti-Fascist People’s Freedom League was to meet with Clement Attlee, British Prime Minister. Before discussing the issue of then-Burma’s independence with Attlee, San decided he would take some input from Nehru. When he reached Delhi, Nehru hugged him warmly. Nehru was 26 years older than San. Among the Nehru in Delhi, her daughter met and later also met the country’s first and only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

San stayed with Nehru for four days and during that time there was a detailed political discussion between the two. During his visit to Delhi, he attended the Indian Scientific Congress, reached headquarters, met Viro Archibald Percival Wavell and also had tea with the Indian Minister of Defense. However, one of the most talked about events of this entire tour was Nehru.

Before San left for London, Nehru noticed that the Burmese leader wore only khaki uniforms. He realized that this uniform would not protect San from the cold during London’s winter season. He immediately had his tailor made warm clothes for General San and his secretary, Lieutenant Tun Hla. It is said that there was a cold winter in London that month, but San was saved by Nehru’s coat.

Later, on August 15 of the same year, India became independent from Great Britain, and on January 4, 1948, the following year, Burma also gained independence. This story of the meeting of the two leaders is still known.