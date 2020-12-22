Parallels Desktop 16 will be able to run Windows 10 ARM on the Apple M1

Parallels announced that the latest version of its Parallels Desktop 16 virtual machine now enables virtualization of the Windows 10 ARM operating system. New support for Apple’s great commitment to the ARM architecture. This implies that it is not possible to install or start an Intel x86 operating system in a virtual machine.

Parallels Now Supports Windows 10 ARM on Mac

As we read in the official announcement, Parallels allows users to run operating systems based on the ARM architecture. Like Linux or Windows on virtual machines by creating a “new virtualization engine that uses hardware-assisted virtualization on Apple’s Mac M1 chips.” Of course, there is no question of running emulated apps in Windows 10 ARM. Neither x86 apps nor x64 apps with which we would only have access to native apps and Windows UWPs.

When Macs with Apple Silicon processors were first announced at the WWDC presentation on June 22 this year, Apple showcased a prototype of Parallels Desktop for Mac running a Linux virtual machine seamlessly on its Apple. Silicon. Since WWDC, the new version of Parallels Desktop, which runs on Mac with Apple’s M1 chip, has made great strides. We changed Parallels Desktop to universal binary and optimized its virtualization code; and the version we can’t wait to test on the new MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro 13 ″ looks very promising. Parallels is also surprised by the news from Microsoft about adding support for x64 applications on Windows on ARM.

As our customers know, Parallels cares deeply about the quality of our software products and the expertise they provide. With the availability of macOS Big Sur and the new Macs equipped with the Apple M1 chip, we’ll continue to conduct more in-depth assessments, both in our lab and with your help as part of the upcoming Parallels Tech Preview program. “

At first this might sound like good news, but it offers something interesting but incomplete. Providing support for Windows 10 ARM without 32-bit app emulation is insufficient, especially when it may be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit apps very soon.