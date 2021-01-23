Paralysis research in mice: Breakthrough in paralysis research as mice start walking after two weeks: Paralyzed mice start walking after two weeks of treatment

Berlin

Scientists have achieved great success in the field of research. Scientists looking for paralysis, paralysis, have found a positive effect on mice. This has given rise to hope for around 54 lakh people with paralysis around the world. Researchers at the German University of Rüer in Böckm reconstructed the vein using a protein from the damaged rat backbone. The hind legs of these mice had stopped walking, but they started walking within two to three weeks after treatment.

Awaiting trial on humans

The team induced nerve cells in the motor-sensory cortex to form hyper-interleukin-6. To do this, a genetically engineered virus was injected, which contained a blueprint for making proteins in specific nerve cells. Researchers are now trying to see if hyper-interleukin-6 has a therapeutic effect on rats when the injury is several weeks old. With its help, you will understand if it is ready for human trials.

How is paralysis affected?

These proteins work against damage to the spinal cord. The injury worsens the axons that carry signals from the skin and muscles to the brain. When they stop working, the message also stops. If these fibers do not heal after an injury, the patient becomes paralyzed. The researchers said that this protein not only starts the nerve cell, but also goes to the brain.

How can it be treated?

These viruses have also been prepared for gene therapy. Thanks to this, proteins are made that can guide nerve cells, called motor neurons. These cells are connected to other nerve cells necessary for movement. These proteins are transported here. Dietman Fisher reported that gene therapy treatment of certain nerve cells regenerates axons in different parts of the brain in spinal nerve cells and motor neurons. Before that, non-living organisms begin to move in two to three weeks.