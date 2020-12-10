Parinda can’t even kill Russian ‘Holocaust plane’, but thieves have made a big dent

Russian police have opened an investigation into the theft of equipment worth Rs 10 lakh from the top secret IL-80 plane. This aircraft is known as “Pralaya Vimana” and has no effect on the atomic bomb attack. In fact, the Russian Ilushin-80 aircraft has been converted into a nuclear command center. The aircraft was transported to the scientific and technical complex of Beriev Taganrog Aviation for repair. The hatch of this aircraft has now been found open and 39 pieces of radio equipment have been stolen. This theft incident took place when Parinda couldn’t even hit that plane. Let’s see why this plane is so special …