partitions-and-distributions

In last week’s sphere problem data seem to be missing, but the solution is unique. Due to the conditions of the problem, both 4r² and 4r³ / 3 must be integers with four digits, that is, between 1. 000 and 9. 999, so 20> r> 15, and since it must be an integer, r can only take the values ​​16, 17, 18 or 19. On the other hand, for 4r³ / 3 to be an integer, r must be divisible by 3, so the only possibility is r = 18.

What if instead of four digits both whole numbers had five? Can it be generalized to n figures?

Regarding the obtuse triangle to be divided into acute angles, it is easy to reach the false conclusion that it is impossible (Martin Gardner said that in his day he received several “proofs” of such impossibility), because no matter how much we divide it, it always ends up leaving at least a small and stubborn obtuse angle, like the one in the lower right corner of the figure.

However, division is possible, and as a clue I will say that it is one of those instructive problems in which, unconsciously, we put ourselves more conditions than they ask of us. The best known of these puzzles is that of the nine grid points that must be joined with only four rectilinear lines without lifting the pencil from the paper, and about which we have spoken more than once in this section.

In this case, the self-imposed condition is that the vertices of the broken line of the solution coincide with two points of the grid.

There are numerous word problems of this kind, that sometimes expose deep-rooted prejudices. A classic example:

A young woman and her father are in a car accident. The father dies on the spot and the girl has to be operated on urgently. They transfer her to the nearest hospital, but whoever should perform the delicate operation asks someone else to carry it out, claiming that the victim is their daughter. How is it possible, if the father just died in the accident? Very simple: the surgeon is the girl’s mother. (In English it is much better, by playing with the ambiguity of the term doctor ).

Regarding the palindrome 121121, derived from the publication date of the previous delivery (11 000 21 ), is a supercapicúa: in addition to being formed by two 121 (which in turn is the square of , 121121 = 33 ³ + 44 ³, the sum of the cubes of two consecutive spindles. And as if this were not enough, 121121 = 66 ³ – 55 ³, the difference between the cubes of two other consecutive capicuae and consecutive of the previous two.

Who leaves and distributes …

An obtuse triangle divided into acu-angles, a sphere divided by a plane (see last week’s installment), a capicúa decomposed into cubes … Let’s continue, then, with the interesting issue of partitions.

A reader recently asked how many parts a pizza can be divided into 1, 2, 3, 4… straight cuts. It is evident that with one cut it can only be divided into two parts, with two cuts into four, with three cuts into seven … (And a cake? But does it make sense to differentiate between a pizza and a cake?). Can the problem be generalized in court?

To avoid that the one who leaves and distributes takes the best part, there is a simple procedure, when the parties are two, to ensure that both are satisfied : one part and the other chooses, so the first takes good care that the parts are equal. But what if there are three people who want to share something equally? What if there are four, five, six …?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’ , ‘Damn math’ or ‘The big game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘The Crystal Ball’.

