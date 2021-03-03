parvez musharraf last photo: last photo of pakistan general parvez musharraf: last photo of general pervez musharraf

Strong points:

Regarding Pakistan, Science Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain also hailed better health, the latest photo of former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf also hailed Musharraf as a dictator who sold the country.

A recent photo of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf has emerged in which his condition looks quite pathetic. He sits on a wheelchair and looks quite weak. Sharing the photo, the Muslim League of All Parties prayed for Musharraf to recover soon, but the Pakistani people are expressing their anger at him on Twitter. He says Musharraf is not the hero of Pakistan, but he sold the country into America’s hands and today he is reaping what he sowed.

APML shared a photo of Musharraf and wrote: “We ask all of you to pray for Musharraf’s health. Now that tweet has been deleted, but Musharraf was government minister and now the country’s science minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain also shared Musharraf’s photo. He wrote: “I wish you good health, President. It’s nice to see you smile. You have fought for Pakistan all your life. Prayers and best wishes for you.

Angry Pakistanis say ‘Not a hero, dictator’

However, many Pakistani citizens disagree with this. One user wrote on Twitter: “Fight for Pakistan? By calling on foreign forces to drop bombs and kidnap civilians, including women? Which soldier calls on foreign forces on his soil to do the same with his citizens? Only a dictator can do it.

Angry people

Someone wrote that Musharraf sent goons to torture Pakistan’s chief justice, then someone recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself alleged that Musharraf, along with the Mutahida Commi movement, conspired to kill 48 people in Karachi. At the same time, people also accused Musharraf of “selling Pakistan to the United States in dollars”.

People also come to the rescue

Meanwhile, many people also described Musharraf as Desha’s hero and criticized him for such behavior. At the same time, many people say that a person who loses health in old age should not be targeted in this way. One user wrote that such a moment can happen in front of anyone and to that extent hatred should not be held against anyone.

Support people

Found guilty of treason, the country has not returned

Retired General Pervez Musharraf took over the country’s presidency from 2001 to 2008. He became the country’s 10th president after the 1999 coup. He resigned in 2008 to avoid impeachment. On December 17, 2019, a special bench sentenced Musharraf to death in a sedition case. In 2007, the PML-N government filed a sedition complaint against Musharraf over the decision to impose an unconstitutional emergency. In 2016, he traveled to Dubai for treatment and did not return to Pakistan.