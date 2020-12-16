Pashupatinath temple opens: Nepal: Historic Pashupatinath temple opened to worshipers after nine months, rules enforced – Pashupatinath temple reopened in Nepal with new rules for covid 19

Kathmandu

Nepal’s fifth-century sacred Pashupatinath Temple was opened to worshipers on Wednesday after nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Pashupatinath Temple is the largest temple in Nepal. It is located on the banks of the Bagmati River. Thousands of people come from Nepal and India to visit it daily.

The Nepalese government put in place a lockdown in March to prevent the corona virus. Since then, the entry of worshipers into the temple complex has been prohibited. Pradeep Dhakal, head of the Pashupati Temple Area Trust, said special security arrangements have been made to reopen the temple on the outskirts of Kathmandu. On Wednesday, hundreds of worshipers lined up at its southern gate to enter Shiva’s temple.

It is obligatory for the faithful to wear masks and to disinfect their hands when entering the temple. They must then pass through a chamber where automatic temperature measurement cameras are installed. Devotees should wash their hands with liquid soap before entering the main temple premises. Dhakal said devotees will be allowed to pray in the temple after following all health safety rules.