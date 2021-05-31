Passenger flights banned from UAE until June 30 due to Covid 19 – Whidbey Daily News

Flights were banned on April 25 after a steady rise in Corona cases in India.

Dubai. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday extended the ban on passenger flights from India until June 30 due to the coronavirus epidemic. Flights were banned on April 25 after a steady rise in Corona cases in India.

Read more: Get 100 million apartments to be vaccinated in Hong Kong

The ban was extended until June 30

The UAE’s air service provider Emirates said in a message on its website on Sunday that it had extended the current ban on passenger flights from India till June 30. Earlier, a ban on passenger flights was announced until June 14.

At the same time, the DGCA of India had recently informed that the ban on international passenger flights has been extended till June 30 to curb the spread of Corona virus infection.

Read on: Each couple will be able to have three children in China, so a big decision had to be made

Postpone flights

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, “However, competent authorities may, in each case, allow international flights on selected routes.” International flights were suspended from March 23, 2020 due to the Corona epidemic in India. But since May 2020, Vande Bharat Abhiyan and from July 2020, special international aircraft have been flying between the countries under a system of bilateral air bubbles.