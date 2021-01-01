Paternity and maternity leave equal to 16 weeks

From January 1, parental leave for the birth and custody of the minor will be assimilated, with the entry into force of the extension of paternity leave to 16 weeks.

BY RRHH Digital, 14:24 – 01 January 2021



As of today, January 1, parental leave for the birth and custody of the minor will be treated as the entry into force of the extension of paternity leave to 16 weeks, but will they be used equally ?

If so far men were given twelve weeks for birth or adoption, with entry into 2021 and thanks to the approval of new general budgets, they will have 16, the same as mothers.

Although the first 6 weeks the father and mother will enjoy the leave together, he will return to work to combine the leave and spend as much time as possible with his son.

With the amendment, both parents are equalized and it establishes that the birth, adoption, adoption guardianship and foster care benefit is an individual and non-transferable right.

Until 2007, only the mother had this break after giving birth to her baby.

From now on, the benefit covers 16 weeks, 6 of which must be enjoyed simultaneously and compulsorily immediately after childbirth or the judicial or administrative resolution in the event of adoption, custody or foster care.

The other 10 can be added to the mandatory 6 or taken on an interrupted basis in minimum weekly periods during the baby’s first year.

Full or part-time enjoyment of this period requires an agreement between the company and the worker.

