Patricia de Blas, Senior HR Manager at Beam Suntory, winner of the 12th RRHHDigital Literary Award

Patricia de Blas, Senior HR Manager at Beam Suntory, won the 12th RRHHDigital Literary Award, sponsored by Psicosoft. El relato de Patricia titulado ‘Universo’ ha sido el mejor valorado por el jurado y, de esta forma, De Blas sucede a Moisés Arrimadas como ganadora de este galardón destinado a reconocer los textos literarios másoriginal relacionados con el sector de los RRHH y el world of work.

This 12th RRHHDigital Literary Prize received 57 articles, all of excellent quality and the decision, as every year, was very complicated for the jury, made up of 16 HRDs and people management experts. Finally, “Universo”, which tells us about the diversity and the different ways of working that exist according to the circumstances of each worker, was the most striking.

About Patricia de Blas

Patricia de Blas has been responsible for the people management of the spirits distribution company since last October. She is a professional who has had a successful career in the HR industry from a young age. Already in 2005 he was HR Assistant at Henkel and worked in the area of ​​recruitment and employer branding of companies such as Malthus Darwin and Danone. In 2009, he joined everis and in 2011 he became HR manager of the consulting firm. In 2014, he joined Imperial Tobacco as Head Talent and Performance & Senior HR business Partner and in 2016 he joined Volotea as Head of Talent.

Patricia de Blas holds a psychology degree from Ramón Llull University and, among others, a postgraduate degree in HR and RRLL from Pompeu Fabra University, and a postgraduate degree in RRLL , human resources management and personnel administration of the Centro de Estudios Garriges.

“Today is Friday” and “Seeing with the eyes of others”, second and third most voted article

In second position finished Antonio Lucio Ibisate, director of people and general services of Delaviuda, with his article entitled “Today is Friday”, while the third position was for Pablo Sánchez Ortiz, director of human resources of the Cuñado group, with its story “Seeing with the eyes of others”.

These three articles were the most voted by a jury made up of 16 HRDs from large companies such as Sacyr, Pfizer, DHL, Janssen, Roche, EY, Quirón, Coca-Cola European Partners, Mahou San Miguel or Sanitas. Here are the committee members:

Adrián Soria, Director of Holding Human Resources and Corporate Talent Management at Sacyr Almudena Palomares, Human Resources Business Partner at Pfizer Amaya Barrientos, HR Director at DHL Ana Morales, HR Head at Janssen Spain Beatriz Manrique, Multicultural HR Director & Transformation Head at Roche Enrique Rodríguez Balsa, Director of Human Resources at Alcalá-Farma Eva Imbernón, Director of Human Resources at Logista Spain and Poland at Grupo Logista Jose Luís Risco, Director of Human Resources at EY Luis De la Osa Carretero, Director of Human Resources at Quirón Mamen Lledó , Iberia People & Culture Head at JTI Marian García, HR Development Manager at Allianz Partners Marta Sempere, People and Culture VP at Coca-Cola European Partners Mercedes Almendro, People Director of Spain and International at Mahou San Miguel Moisés Arrimadas, HR director at JLL y first winner of the 11th RRHHD Digital Literary Prize Raquel Gil, direct Human Resources Officer at Sanitas Seguros, SA Rocío Bustos, Head of People and Organization in Novo Nordisk

From RRHHDigital, as the organizing company of this 12th RRHHDigital Literary Prize, we would like to thank all the participants, the members of the jury and Psicosoft, as sponsor of this prize, for their participation and we call them to 2022 with what will be the thirteenth edition. In the meantime, stay tuned to RRHHDigital to discover all the articles received.

