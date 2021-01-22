Paula Mantila de los Ros, new director of Spring Professional in Malaga

Paula Mantila de los Ros has just been appointed Manager of Spring Professional in Malaga, the consulting firm specializing in the selection of middle managers and executives of the Adecco group.

Paula holds a law degree from the University of Malaga and has extensive international experience. Linked throughout her career to the commercial field, and in recent years in particular to the field of recruitment consulting, Paula has worked for major London-based companies such as Aldo, Versace and Michael Kors; and more recently, in Madrid, in international consulting firms. Paula is now returning to her hometown with the mission of helping Malaga companies find the best talent for their organizations with the closest maximum.

From now on, Paula will head the consulting firm for the selection of managerial profiles of the Adecco group, Spring Professional, in Malaga, in order to consolidate and expand the consulting activity. With this appointment, Spring Professional expands its network of branches in Spain, already having a presence in Andalusia, in the Community of Madrid, in Catalonia, in Castile and Len, in Extremadura, in the Basque Country, in the Valencian Community, in the region. from Murcia, Galicia and Aragn. In the province of Malaga, profiles related to commercial management, financial management or project managers, work managers, different types of medical profiles, IT managers or project managers, etc. are increasingly in demand among businesses in the region. Profiles Spring Professional can cover to attract and retain the best talent in the province.

The Spring Professional offices will be headquartered in Avenida de Andaluca, 32, in the city of Malaga, from where they will cover the entire area.

