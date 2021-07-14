PCs arrive in the Microsoft cloud

We had heard for a long time that CloudPC, the next item coming to the cloud, was only a matter of time. The idea was simple, to offer a PC in the cloud and that we always have the right hardware, the hardware is not a key element, the connection is. Windows 365 is Microsoft’s solution and we tell you what it is.

Windows 365, hardware goes to the cloud

Microsoft has switched one of its corporate strongholds to the cloud. After Office, it is now the turn of Windows 365, a new service that will allow businesses to access PCs in the cloud from anywhere. Stream any version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 in a web browser. While virtualization and remote access to computers have been around for more than a decade, Microsoft is betting on Windows 365 to deliver cloud computers to businesses just as they transition to a combination of office and remote work.

Windows 365 will work in any modern web browser or through Microsoft’s remote desktop app, allowing users to access their cloud-based PCs from a variety of devices. “Windows 365 provides an instant start-up experience,” according to Wangui McKelvey, global administrator of Microsoft 365. This instant access allows workers to broadcast their Windows session with all of their apps, tools, data, and settings on Mac, iPad, Linux machines and more. Android devices. “You can pick up where you left off because the state of your cloud PC remains the same, even when you change devices,” McKelvey explains.

Windows 365 won’t be available for businesses until it launches on August 2, with a monthly subscription cost per user. Microsoft hasn’t detailed the cost and won’t do so until the service launches next month. What we do know is that Windows 365 is built from individual businesses to businesses with thousands of employees.

There will be two editions of Windows 365: Business and Enterprise. Both work with Azure Virtual Desktop and individual cloud teams can be set up. With a single processor, 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of low-end storage, up to eight processors, 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Microsoft offers 12 different configurations for Windows 365 Business and Enterprise, and businesses will be able to increase processing power, so there will be plenty of options to choose from.

Improve existing solutions

Technically, Windows 365 isn’t much different from the myriad options businesses might already hire. Microsoft has already offered similar technology with Azure Virtual Desktop, and Citrix has offered cloud-hosted desktops for years. Where Microsoft tries to differentiate itself is in ease of use and administration. “Windows 365 is really going to make a difference for organizations that wanted to try virtualization. But for various reasons, they couldn’t, maybe it was too expensive, too complex, or they didn’t have the in-house expertise to do it, ”McKelvey explains.

Businesses will be able to create cloud PCs in minutes and assign them to employees, avoiding the need for dedicated physical hardware. This could be attractive to many companies that hire remote workers or even temporary staff. They need to securely access a corporate network. Since their entire Windows PC is in the cloud, employees don’t need to browse VPNs or worry about the security of personal devices.

While Windows 365 seems to arrive on time for businesses looking to tackle the complexities of remote working, Microsoft has been working on the service for years. Microsoft’s operating systems group was working on a project called “Arcadia”. A video game streaming service from the cloud. Arcadia dates back to Microsoft demonstrating Halo on a Windows Phone in 2013. This initial virtualization work ultimately led to Windows 365 and the focus on its ease of use.

“When we created this team, we brought in a few executives who had experience with virtualization. But for the most part, we brought in people who had experience with Windows and experience with consumers. Because that was the bar we wanted to set, ”says Scott Manchester, director of program management for Windows 365.