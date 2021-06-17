PCs older than 2016 may not be updated

Bad news for many Windows 10 users. It looks like we won’t all be able to upgrade to Windows 11. Microsoft wants this new generation of Windows to be a before and after in the history of its operating system. As they say: “You can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs.

Claimed Windows 11 Requirements

From what we know so far, this could be the requirements of Windows 11:

Processor with at least 2 cores. RAM memory of 4 GB or more. Internal storage of at least 64 GB. Secure boot. TPM 2.0.

If we’re right, that would be a great global projection. Secure Boot has been mandatory since 2013 with Windows 8. TPM 2.0 is mandatory on computers since 2016 on computers with Windows 10 pre-installed.

The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 requirement is probably the one you’ll drop the most people on the road because it’s the last. While it is true that manufacturers could use it from before 2016, until then it was not mandatory and it is unlikely that your equipment before that date has this module.

How do I know if I have TPM 2.0?

We can check if our PC has TPM 2.0 very easily in just a few steps. For that, proceed as following :

Type “Run” in Windows search and click on its icon or, failing that, navigate to it using the Windows + R shortcut. Type the command tpm.msc and run it. Check in the lower right part of the image that you have version 2.0.

Why these requirements in Windows 11?

We do not yet know if these will be the final requirements although this is very likely judging by the current indications. We wouldn’t be surprised if this were true and this is due to two main reasons:

The first is securing and modernizing the platform. When Microsoft canceled Windows 10X indefinitely, it promised to bring some “core features” to Windows 11. We suspect they weren’t just referring to interface issues like the new taskbar or the new one. Start menu, but they want to go much further.

Windows 10X required both Secure Boot and TPM 2.0, and Redmond will likely want to provide the same minimum level of security in Windows 11. In fact, some future features to be implemented might not be effective without these requirements.

The second reason is performance and an attempt to offer a minimum standard of quality. Microsoft wants to prevent the sale of computers with configurations like 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Today, Windows requires both more RAM usage and more storage to deliver decent performance. These teams are already suffering a lot with Windows 10, and many believe the requirements should have changed years ago.

It is important to remember that Microsoft worked in parallel on the update 21H2 of Windows 10 and that this one will receive part of the innovations of Windows 11 via an Experience Pack. It remains to be seen how far this will go. Stay tuned for the June 24 event.