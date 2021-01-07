PDFs are now easier to search with Microsoft Edge Canary

Microsoft Edge Canary has a new option to search PDF files (via Techdows). The browser already supports the CTRL + F shortcut, but it now also has a search icon that appears near the browser’s title bar. The functionality can be a bit redundant, but for people unfamiliar with keyboard shortcuts or who prefer to use a mouse to navigate, this is a nice little addition.

Microsoft Edge launches a search icon for PDFs

The search is working as expected. Just click on the icon and a search box for the text will appear. This seems to be another way to access the same functionality as using CTRL + F.

In addition to the new search button, Canary Edge has an animated icon option for the immersive reader. When you activate the function, the immersive reader icon “appears animated” according to the description of the function. To activate the animated immersive player icon, go to edge: // flags and search for “Immersive player icon animation experience”.

These features are relatively minor changes for Edge. But remember that Microsoft Edge Canary has daily updates. It is normal that often the news is not very relevant. But for people who are unfamiliar with Edge shortcuts, it will be an important novelty and for this reason, we think it’s important to give it the relevance it deserves.