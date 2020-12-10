Peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia: Azerbaijan celebrates the Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement with Armenia with the Turkish president in attendance: Azerbaijan celebrates the peace agreement with Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku

The victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region was celebrated with flying colors in Azerbaijan after more than 5,000 people were killed in the conflict which lasted more than a month. The peculiarity is that Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdogan also reached close friends in Azerbaijan. In his presence, the country’s army staged a parade in which he presented the weapons seized from him and Armenia. A peace agreement was reached with Armenia after a conflict between the two countries.

Large part of Azerbaijan

Much of the disputed territory falls under Azerbaijan under the peace agreement. After about 6 weeks of conflict, the agreement between the two countries was reached about a month ago. It was considered a victory in Azerbaijan, but there were strong protests in Armenia. People have called for the Prime Minister’s resignation to deal with the situation. In fact, the Nagorno-Karabakh region is located in Azerbaijan but since the separatist war of 1994, it was with the camp supported by the Armenians.

Turkey supports Azerbaijan

More than 3,000 people took part in the parade held on Thursday. Ergodan’s presence caught the attention of the whole world. Erdogan has always supported Azerbaijan. It is believed that with its help, Turkey wants to maintain its strength in the region. Even the Turkish Commando Brigade participated in the parade, and Turkish drones were also on display. Azerbaijani President Iliham Aliyev also thanked Turkey.

Erdogan’s position: ‘Armenia will take the lesson’

Aliyev accused Armenia of having started a fight. Erdogan also targeted Armenia in his speech and hoped Yerawan would learn from his defeat and take steps to prepare for a new era in the region. He also reiterated his support for Azerbaijan. Significantly, during the conflict, there were allegations that Turkey sent terrorists from Syria to aid Azerbaijan. Both countries have denied these claims.

Russia has reached an agreement in the two countries

Let us tell you that in the conflict that began in late September, over 5,600 people died on both sides in 44 days. The Azerbaijani army entered Nagorno-Karabakh, after which Armenia was forced to agree to a peace settlement. Most of the territory entered part of Azerbaijan. Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia’s intervention had led to a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Putin also said that Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region to maintain peacekeeping in the war-torn region of Nagorno-Karabakh.