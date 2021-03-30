Peace process in Afghanistan: Peace is necessary for permanent peace in Afghanistan: Jaishankar – Permanent peace in Afghanistan requires peace in and around the country

Dushanbe

Expressing “ grave concern ” over the violence and bloodshed in Afghanistan, India said on Tuesday that peace in and around the country was needed to ensure lasting peace in a conflict-torn Afghanistan. war. India called on the negotiating parties to negotiate with good intentions and a serious commitment to achieve a political solution.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar during his address to the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference here in Dushanbe, Tajikistan said India supports all efforts to deepen dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including the inter-Afghan dialogue.

Jaishankar said: “ For a permanent peace in Afghanistan, we really need a ‘double peace’, that is, peace in and around Afghanistan. For this, the interests of everyone in and around the country are essential. The conference was also attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders.

Jaishankar said: “If the peace process is to be successful, it will be necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties negotiate with good intentions and with serious commitment to achieve a political solution.” Jaishankar said every incident in Afghanistan will certainly impact the whole region. He said that while there is a lot at stake in the talks, the results will be very important.

He said: “A stable, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan is indeed the basis for peace and progress in our region, so it is necessary to collectively ensure that it is free from terrorism, violent extremism, narcotics and criminal gangs “. Jaishankar said, “Today we are trying to create an inclusive Afghanistan that can overcome decades of conflict, but this will only be possible if we are honest with the principles that are at the heart of ‘Heart of Asia’. Collective success may not be easy, but its alternative is collective failure ”.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are in direct talks to end the 19-year-old war. Thousands of people lost their lives in this war and many parts of the country were destroyed. India has been a major partner in the efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Jaishankar “expressed grave concern” about the situation in Afghanistan, saying that whatever promises are made, violence and bloodshed are a daily reality and that there are very few signs of conflict reduction .

The Foreign Minister said: “Even in 2021, the situation has not improved. Of particular concern is the presence of foreign fighters in Afghanistan. He said that in such a situation, members of “Heart of Asia” and the countries that support it should prioritize pushing for an immediate reduction in violence so that there can be a ceasefire. permanent and global.

Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of supporting terrorism and violence by providing shelter for terrorists. Jaishankar said India welcomes every step towards a permanent and total ceasefire in Afghanistan and a political solution in the truest sense. He said: “India supports the regional process under the auspices of the United Nations”.

Jaishankar said the remarkable progress made in Afghanistan over the past two decades is the democratic framework within which the elections were held. He said: “We are meeting at such a time, which is important not only for the Afghan people but also for our vast region. In view of what is happening in Afghanistan and this vast region, we should not take the expression “heart of Asia” lightly.

He said that in recent months the incidence of targeting and killing of ordinary people has increased and that there has been a 45% increase in civilian death cases in 2020 compared to 2019. He said India is committed to fully supporting Afghanistan in this phase of change and has contributed $ 3 billion to the development of Afghanistan.

He said the promise of more potable water for Kabul is also included in this list. Jaishankar said that India, as a leader in trade, commerce and CBM investment under the Heart of Asia-Istanbul (HOA-IP) process, will continue to work to improve the connectivity of Afghanistan with the outside world.

Jaishankar said last week that India clearly wants to see a sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan that takes care of its country’s minorities.