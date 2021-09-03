Pedro Casao, appointed CHRO and member of the executive committee of Yanbal

Yanbal announces the appointment of Pedro Casao as CHRO and member of the Executive Committee, reporting directly to Janine Belmont, Executive President of Yanbal.

Pedro is an Industrial Engineer from the University of Seville, Spain, and holds a Diploma in Senior Business Management (PADE) from IESE Business School. In addition, he followed the CEO Leadership Program at New York University and completed his specialized training in digital transformation with the DiBex Program of the ISDI business school and the Senior Management program (ADECA) of the San Telmo Business School. .

He has more than 25 years of experience in various areas of the company, he has spent most of his career in the field of human resources. He started in the telecommunications field of ENDESA and later held various positions related to sales, operations, systems and human resources in different companies such as Schlumberger Industries, Carrier, SABMiller, Kraft Foods, Mondelez International and Nueva Pescanova. He was an independent director of the JSP group and a member of the board of directors of the Ibermutua mutual.

In his experience in Human Resources, he has held positions of maximum international responsibility as Director of Human Resources of SABMiller Espaa, Regional Director of Human Resources of SABMiller Latin America (Colombia), Vice President of Human Resources of SABMiller ( Panama), Director of Human Resources of Iberia at Kraft Foods, Director of Human Resources for Southern Europe at Mondelez International and Corporate General Director of People at Nueva Pescanova Group.

Pedro has led demanding processes in the development of organizations and people. He has also carried out business-oriented digitalization and strategic planning projects for human resources.

